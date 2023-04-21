Advertisement
Movies

Billy Porter defends James Baldwin biopic gig: ‘Question me at your own peril’

Billy Porter in a white suit tipping a dusty pink hat
Billy Porter will portray James Baldwin in an upcoming biopic.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Billy Porter says his critics can stay mad, weeks after he was cast as James Baldwin for a new biopic.

The Emmy-winning “Pose” star appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” on Wednesday to discuss his upcoming role as the author and activist, which he said “just fell into place.”

“He’s one of the first people who I saw who looked like me,” he told Hall, “who represented me in the fullness — Black and queer and present. Unapologetic.”

Billy Porter, Author of "Unprotected: A Memoir"

Books

‘Bitterness is death’: Billy Porter makes an impression at the Festival of Books

Billy Porter gave a talk to remember at the Times Festival of Books, torching homophobic laws, recalling his struggles and musing on gender pronouns.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Motion Pictures announced earlier this month that the “Kinky Boots” actor would star as Baldwin and co-write the upcoming biopic with Dan McCabe. The film will be based on the 1994 book “James Baldwin: A Biography” by David Leeming.

Porter’s casting divided social media. Some Twitter users wrote that the “80 for Brady” star is “gonna kill it” as Baldwin, and others were feeling unsure whether the roles works.

“Hmm … this is either going to be really good or disappointingly inauthentic,” one Twitter user said. “Depends on Billy and the writing. I’m interested to see how it turns out, but I’m a big fan of James Baldwin and slightly terrified at ANYONE portraying him to be honest so… we’ll see”

Advertisement

James Baldwin will be portrayed by "Pose" actor Billy Porter in a new biopic.
James Baldwin will be portrayed by “Pose” actor Billy Porter in a new biopic.
(Associated Press)

The buzz around Porter’s casting made it to the “Tamron Hall Show,” where he fired back at social media users doubting his acting abilities.

“The internet has created a space where it’s made people think that their opinion matters at all,” he said. “It doesn’t.”

He continued. “I am 53 years old and I’ve dedicated my life to my art and craft. Question me at your own peril.”

EL SEGUNDO, CA., APRIL 28, 2019—The ENVELOPE invited six TV Drama actors to an open and frank roundtable discussion about their shows and the industry. Sunday, April 28th guest included : Billy Porter (Pose). (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Television

For Billy Porter, gratitude and dismay over ‘Pose’ snub. But ‘we have made history’

Billy Porter has long been an artist at the forefront of change. His Emmy nomination helps him shine the spotlight on issues.

Porter, who just needs an Academy Award to reach the coveted EGOT status, said that haters can “call me whatever you want,” but that the proof of his talent will be in the pudding.

Also vouching for Porter is Byron Allen, who Porter said encouraged him to take on the “Go Tell It on the Mountain” writer.

“Billy Porter is a phenomenally-talented and brilliant person,” Allen told The Times in a statement Friday. “We are one-thousand percent confident in Billy’s ability to portray any role, especially James Baldwin.”

LOS ANGELES-CA-JULY 14, 2022: Billy Porter, director of "Anything's Possible," is photographed at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

Billy Porter spent 22 years earning showbiz success. Now he’s paying it forward

With his directorial debut “Anything’s Possible,” Porter achieved a lifelong dream — while keeping the future of Black, queer art front and center.

Baldwin was known for his works including “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Notes of a Native Son” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” which spotlighted the Black experience on the cusp of the civil rights movement. He died in 1987 at age 63.

According to Porter, the biopic is still in its early stages with a script in development. Until the film hits the big screen, the “Unprotected” author says all he can do is “focus on the work.”

“People have been doubting me my whole life,” he said. “This ain’t nothing new. It’s OK.”

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement