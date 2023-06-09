‘Gladiator 2’ stunt accident injures multiple crew members

Several crew members working on the set of “Gladiator 2” were injured while filming in Morocco earlier this week.

The crew had been shooting a “planned stunt sequence” on Wednesday when an accident occurred, leading to non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures told The Times, without disclosing the details of how the incident unfolded.

“While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the ‘Gladiator’ sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries,” the spokesperson told The Times. “The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment.”

Advertisement

According to Variety, which first reported the news, six people were injured, four of whom remain hospitalized.

The Paramount-backed sequel to the 2000 blockbuster began filming earlier this year and stars Oscar-nominated Irish actor Paul Mescal, with Ridley Scott returning to direct. Other confirmed cast members include Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington. The plot for the film is being kept under wraps. The original movie won five Academy Awards in 2001, including best picture.