Can Ridley Scott top himself with ‘Gladiator II’?

Paul Mescal plays Lucius and Pedro Pascal plays General Acacius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures.
(Aidan Monaghan)
By Diane Garrett
Ridley Scott is back with a sequel to his best picture-winning “Gladiator,” and if it wins the top prize come Oscar night, he will have finally won a statuette of his own as a producer of the film, something he wasn’t on the original 2000 release starring Russell Crowe.

Oscar fortunes aside, the sequel is off to a strong start at the box office, grossing more than $325.3 million worldwide through Dec. 3, with the holiday moviegoing season far from over. Scott’s first “Gladiator” film grossed $465.5 million worldwide, second only to “The Martian,” his 2015 release, with a $630.6-million gross worldwide. Adjusted for inflation, however, “Gladiator” comes out slightly ahead with $844.5 million globally compared to $841.6 million for “The Martian.”

The remainder of the prolific British director’s top-grossing films skew toward his action offerings, with 2012’s “Prometheus” ranking third, followed by 2001’s “Hannibal.”

“Alien,” a 1979 release that grossed $108.6 million worldwide, moves ahead of “American Gangster” with an adjusted gross of $407 million, while the adjusted tally for 1982 cult classic “Blade Runner” is equivalent to a mere $135.2 million today.

