Tenoch Huerta denies sexual assault allegation: ‘I cannot let it go unchallenged’

Actor Tenoch Huerta has denied a sexual assault allegation leveled against him by musician María Elena Ríos.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star released a statement Monday calling the saxophonist’s claims “false,” “irresponsible” and “completely unsubstantiated.” In a series of social media posts last week, Ríos called Huerta a “sexual predator” and accused him of sexually assaulting her.

She also accused Poder Prieto, a Mexico-based activist organization affiliated with Huerta, of not paying her when she worked for them and protecting Huerta.

“A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire — and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer,” Huerta wrote in his statement. “About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.

“As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

Huerta added that he is “deeply grateful” to his loved ones and “everyone who is willing to look at the facts before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

On Saturday, Ríos tweeted in Spanish, “It’s very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and the abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie such as Tenoch Huerta.”

This is a developing story.