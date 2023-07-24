Advertisement
Movies

Margot Robbie wishes she kissed Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie.’ Seems they weren’t sure how

Margot Robbie drives her pink convertible through a desert with Ryan Gosling in the back seat in 'Barbie'
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are talking about their lack of kissing in “Barbie.”
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Margot Robbie doesn’t have too many notes on her box-office-busting role as Barbie. One thing she did have thoughts on? Not sharing a smooch with co-star Ryan Gosling.

Having Ken and Barbie kiss just didn’t seem to organically fit the script, the “Barbie” leads said in an interview with People.

“It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be,” Gosling said. “I’m so glad all of that got cut out.”

Figuring out the logistics of how to have two real people kiss like two dolls felt tricky and awkward for the pair.

Margot Robbie standing in a pink dress and flowery jewelry, left, and Cillian Murphy standing in a gray suit and hat

Movies

‘Barbie’ beats ‘Oppenheimer’ in record-breaking, industry-revitalizing showdown

Warner Bros.’ ‘Barbie’ and Universal Pictures’ ‘Oppenheimer’ both opened in theaters this weekend. Which movie ruled the domestic box office?

“We were like, ‘Should we do like [an open-mouthing smacking] thing?’ ” Robbie said.

“They’re just banging,” Gosling said of how dolls would kiss.

Advertisement

“Yeah, you’re just banging them together being like that’s what adults do,” Robbie added.

This decision, however, didn’t sit right with Robbie or with her friends, who couldn’t believe that the “Barbie” star and producer couldn’t make a lip lock hit the screen.

A cheerful woman drives a car with a serious-looking man in the back seat.

Company Town

‘Barbie’ + ‘Oppenheimer’ = ‘Barbenheimer.’ Why Hollywood needs the movie mashup

The viral social media phenomenon, inspired by the same-day release of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer,’ is the best advertising campaign for moviegoing that no studio could’ve come up with.

“All of my girlfriends were like, ‘You did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What is wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’ ” Robbie said of her pals’ reactions. “I was like, ‘I know, I can’t take that one off my list.’ ”

She said not smooching the King of Ken-ergy “didn’t feel like a win for me.”

“Barbie” proved to be a massive hit over the weekend, thanks in part to the virality of “Barbenheimer.” The movie debuted at first place in the box office, amassing $155 million in the United States and Canada. Greta Gerwig’s film set in the world of plastic also scored the best domestic debut of all time for a title directed by a woman.

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement