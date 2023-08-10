Kevin Spacey’s first film since his acquittal in London gets a December release date

Kevin Spacey is featured in the film “Control,” which is set to arrive several months after he was found not guilty of sexual assault in London.

Kevin Spacey’s first movie since he was found not guilty in a London sexual assault case has landed on a release date.

The independent film “Control” is scheduled to open in the United States and United Kingdom on Dec. 15, sales agent TriCoast Worldwide confirmed to Variety on Thursday.

In the movie, the actor — who has been accused of sexual assault by numerous people since 2017 — plays a vengeful, mysterious character who remotely hijacks a British government official’s vehicle, according to Variety. He has a major voice role but does not physically appear in the feature.

Spacey recorded his lines in London last December ahead of his trial there, Variety reported. Last month, he was cleared by a criminal court in London of sexually assaulting four men. The men alleged that Spacey assaulted them separately between 2001 and 2013.

The director of “Control,” Gene Fallaize, told Variety that he does not “regret casting Spacey” and said he would “do it all over again” if given the chance.

“The only people that know everything are the ones that were in that courtroom and they decided he was not guilty,” Fallaize said.

“These people that are saying — if they’re saying — that we’re whitewashing him or enabling him to come back, what facts have they got to contradict the jury?”

There are currently no legal cases pending against Spacey, who previously said he intended to return to acting full time if acquitted in London. Last year, the “Usual Suspects” and “House of Cards” star was found not liable in New York of molesting actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. He has also dodged two potential criminal cases in the United States.

An early focal point of the #MeToo movement, Spacey has acted in only a couple of movies, “Billionaire Boys Club” and “The Man Who Drew God,” since 2017. He has also worked on scripts for theater productions and short films.

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.