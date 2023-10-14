L.A. fans go all out for Taylor Swift movie — and reveal how much they’ve spent on her

Here at The Times, we’ve been in Swift mode for days — covering the world premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which shut down The Grove; arguing over its artistic merits (and running time); even ranking our favorite concert movies of all time.
But of course it’s Swift’s die-hard fans who’ve fueled more than $100 million in ticket presales, and who’ll be filling movie theaters across the country this weekend to “Shake It Off” with the world’s most famous “lonely Millennial woman,” as she jokes in the film. We sent our photo and video teams out to capture the scene as Swifties celebrate yet another milestone of the Eras tour era — and ask them some Very Important Questions about what they’ve spent on their idol, her most slept-on song and more.
Dressed in colorful outfits, youngsters walk to an upstairs theater to attend “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
An “Eras Tour” moviegoer exchanges friendship bracelets before the film. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
