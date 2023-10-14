L.A. fans go all out for Taylor Swift movie — and reveal how much they’ve spent on her

Here at The Times, we’ve been in Swift mode for days — covering the world premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which shut down The Grove; arguing over its artistic merits (and running time); even ranking our favorite concert movies of all time.

But of course it’s Swift’s die-hard fans who’ve fueled more than $100 million in ticket presales, and who’ll be filling movie theaters across the country this weekend to “Shake It Off” with the world’s most famous “lonely Millennial woman,” as she jokes in the film. We sent our photo and video teams out to capture the scene as Swifties celebrate yet another milestone of the Eras tour era — and ask them some Very Important Questions about what they’ve spent on their idol, her most slept-on song and more.

Teens pose for a group photo before attending the Taylor Swift concert movie at the AMC theater in Century City on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles teens arrived an hour early and stocked up on popcorn before attending the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dressed in colorful outfits, youngsters walk to an upstairs theater to attend “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) An “Eras Tour” moviegoer exchanges friendship bracelets before the film. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dressed in colorful outfits, youngsters hold hands while walking in the lobby of the AMC Century City. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Taylor Swift fans arrive for the pop star’s concert movie, which racked up more than $100 million in ticket presales. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Wearing Taylor Swift pajamas, Kristen Briggs, 25, left, and Ali Zatlin, 25, ride the escalator to attend the Taylor Swift concert movie at the AMC Century City. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Teens make a heart sign while posing for a group photo before attending “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Zealand Birnbaum, 1, of West Hollywood points to a Taylor Swift poster before attending the Taylor Swift concert movie. Her mom, Meghan Birnbaum, said Zealand listens to Taylor Swift music every morning while eating breakfast. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)