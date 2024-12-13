Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Golden Globes nods, Taylor Swift ends the tour

Welcome to the weekly Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where we’re taking a fun- and fact-filled glance back at some of the stories that appeared in the paper (in print and online) over the last seven days, served up in California-leaning multiple-choice questions.

Topics we’re taking a look at this time around include the 7.0 earthquake that recently rattled residents up north, the strong showing for one particular film at the Golden Globes nominations, the Galaxy’s record sixth MLS Cup win (don’t worry, we won’t be quizzing you about what the cup itself is called — it’s the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy), a special honor for the Grateful Dead, the end of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and the date that will eventually be stricken from the state’s food labels.

Assuming you’ve kept abreast of the news, you should ace this week’s quiz with flying colors.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.