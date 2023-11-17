Did ‘Invincible’ creator Robert Kirkman just reveal Steven Yeun’s top-secret MCU role?

Introducing Marvel breaking news reporter Robert Kirkman, creator of “The Walking Dead” and “Invincible.”

The comic book writer, whose works have been adapted into award-winning television series, spilled the beans on his frequent collaborator Steven Yeun’s Marvel debut. In February, several outlets reported that the “Beef” and “Minari” actor will star in the new MCU film “Thunderbolts,” but details about his role have been under wraps.

“My good friend Steven Yeun is playing the Sentry in a movie,” Kirkman revealed Thursday during a two-hour YouTube conversation with artist David Finch. He said that the actor called him after a costume fitting for the film, slated to debut in July 2025.

Neither representatives for Yeun nor Marvel Studios immediately responded to The Times’ request for confirmation.

According to Marvel, Sentry (Robert Reynolds) “is one of the most powerful heroes in the world, but his darker half proves to be an unstoppable destructive force at every turn.” The superhero first appeared in September 2000 in “The Sentry” from Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee.

“I don’t think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble,” Kirkman said more than an hour into the conversation, “ I don’t work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me?” Then he continued by divulging more details about Yeun’s supe, including his costume.

Kirkman added: “He called me and he said, ‘I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.’” For Prime Video’s “Invincible,” Yeun lends his voice to young hero Mark, who wears a yellow and black bodysuit with light blue accents.

Now it seems that will remain Yeun’s superhero color scheme as his take on Sentry looks to stay true to the Marvel superhero’s bright yellow bodysuit and dark blue cape.

Marvel has yet to release more information about “Thunderbolts,” but Deadline reported that Yeun’s character could come into play in other upcoming MCU films.

Company Town SAG-AFTRA committee approves deal with studios to end historic strike If approved by union members, the tentative contract would end a strike that lasted nearly four months and shut down Hollywood film and TV productions.

Advertisement

In addition to Yeun, “Thunderbolts” will also star Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Harrison Ford and Ayo Edebiri. The movie will also reunite Yeun with “Beef” creator Lee Sung Jin and director Jake Schreier.

“Thunderbolts” was set to begin production in the summer, but shut down production amid the writers’ strike in May, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved a tentative deal with major Hollywood studios on Nov. 8, ending the months-long strike that brought productions and promotions to a screeching halt.

“We did it!!!!” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher celebrated in an Instagram post. “The Billion+ $ Deal! ... [Thank you] sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal.. [and] Our sister unions for their unrelenting support!”

The contract is in the member ratification process after the negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend it and 86% of the national board approved it. Voting began Tuesday and will close the first week of December.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.