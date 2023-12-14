Eddie Murphy is back in action in fourth ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ trailer

Eddie Murphy is back in action in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” the fourth installment in the beloved police-comedy franchise.

Eddie Murphy’s Det. Axel Foley is back in beautiful Southern California in the new trailer for the next “Beverly Hills Cop” sequel.

The comedian teams up again with former co-stars Kevin Bacon, Paul Reiser, John Ashton, Bronson Pinchot and Judge Reinhold, taking on the cushy law-enforcement culture of Beverly Hills in the Netflix comedy “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

The fourth sequel, due on the streaming platform this summer, features the Detroit cop back on the beat in the affluent enclave. This time, he’s joined by his daughter (Taylour Paige), whose life is threatened, and a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to investigate the demise of a long-time confidant and uncover a conspiracy.

“They love me in Beverly Hills,” Murphy’s Foley declares in the trailer, which includes plenty of Southern California landmarks — in and around Beverly Hills — car chases, shootouts and explosions naturally set to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Going Back to Cali.”

Director Mark Molloy‘s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is the first installment of the highly popular franchise in 30 years. The original comedy, which debuted in 1984 and established Murphy’s big-screen prowess, was followed up by sequels in 1987 and 1994.

The first film nabbed $234 million at the domestic box office and was also nominated for an original-screenplay Oscar.