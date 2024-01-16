Lindsay Lohan ‘disappointed’ by joke used in the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie

Lindsay Lohan was upset by a joke that referenced a 2006 personal incident in the new “Mean Girls” film.

Many jokes from the 2004 version of “Mean Girls” now feel outdated, but at least one joke from the 2024 adaptation of the movie — based on a musical based on a movie based on a book — didn’t land right with the star of the original film.

Lindsay Lohan, who played Cady Heron in the original “Mean Girls,” took offense with a quip that referenced a “fire crotch.”

The line in question happens when Cady Heron (played by Angourie Rice in the 2024 version) wears a red outfit and Megan Thee Stallion, who appears in several scenes via social media, reacts by saying, “Hot girls, we are going back red, Y2K fire crotch is back.”

Lohan — whose (sorry, soft spoiler here) cameo in the new film reportedly netted her $500,000 for four hours of work — was hurt by the line, according to a representative for the “Freaky Friday” star.

“The ‘joke’ was hurtful, and Lindsay was disappointed,” Lohan’s publicist said in a statement to The Times.

The line referenced an infamous 2006 quote from music manager and oil heir Brandon Davis about Lohan, in which he branded the actor a “fire crotch.”

“I think she’s worth about $7 million, which means she’s really poor,” Davis told paparazzi alongside Paris Hilton while walking the streets of L.A. “It’s disgusting. She lives in a motel.”

Davis continued to explicitly talk about Lohan, wondering aloud who would want to sleep with her, as Hilton and a group of friends laughed at his comments.

“And she’s got a fire crotch ...,” Davis said. “Lindsay Lohan, she’s a fire crotch.”

Lohan and Hilton reportedly had been feuding since 2006 when the two were spotted having an argument at an L.A. club because Lohan was rumored to have been seeing Hilton’s ex-partner Stavros Niarchos.

Davis’ rant took place several days after the duo’s alleged spat over the Greek shipping heir.

Davis later apologized for his statement. “What started out as a joke got completely carried away,” he told Page Six. “I am horrified at the words that came out of my mouth.”

Hilton tried to distance herself from Davis’ outburst following the incident.

“The only thing I want to underscore is the person making the statements was not Paris Hilton. It is unfair to characterize Brandon’s statements as being reflective of Paris’ feelings about Lindsay,” Hilton’s publicist told TMZ in 2006. “We’re dealing with two different people. It was Brandon who was speaking, of course there are moments when Paris was laughing, but she never said anything. Brandon was speaking for himself, not for her.”

In a 2006 interview with Elle, Lohan claimed she had not seen the video of Davis’ remarks and that she didn’t plan to.

The “Parent Trap” star also said in the Elle interview that her beef with the hotel heiress didn’t start because of a love triangle. “I would never fight with a girl over a guy, it’s bad karma.”

Hilton and Lohan have since buried the hatchet, according to the “Stars Are Blind” singer.

“I just feel like we’re grown-ups now. I just got married. She just got engaged. We’re not in high school,” Hilton told Bravo’s Andy Cohen in January 2022. “I think it was just very immature, and now everything is all good.”