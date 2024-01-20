Sundance 2024: Kristen Stewart, Melissa Barrera, Lionel Richie and more in the L.A. Times Studios

Other stars such as “Beef” Emmy winner Steven Yeun, “The White Lotus” star Meghann Fahy, Lucy Liu and Jason Schwartzman stopped by the L.A. Times Studios at the Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire to mark the 40th edition of the festival. Check out highlights from this year’s festival below.

Lionel Richie of “The Greatest Night In Pop.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Melissa Barrera of “Your Monster.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun of “Love Me.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Normani and Dominique Thorne of “Freaky Tales.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Gavin Leatherwood of “It’s What’s Inside.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Julia Fox of “Presence.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Justice Smith of “I Saw The TV Glow.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Brigette Lundy-Paine of “I Saw The TV Glow.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

West Mulholland of “Presence.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Julia Neimann and Yves Jambo of “Veni Vidi Vici.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane of “Between The Temples.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)