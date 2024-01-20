Advertisement
Movies

Sundance 2024: Kristen Stewart, Melissa Barrera, Lionel Richie and more in the L.A. Times Studios

By MARIAH TAUGER | STAFF PHOTOJOURNALIST
Share
PARK CITY, Utah — 

Other stars such as “Beef” Emmy winner Steven Yeun, “The White Lotus” star Meghann Fahy, Lucy Liu and Jason Schwartzman stopped by the L.A. Times Studios at the Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire to mark the 40th edition of the festival. Check out highlights from this year’s festival below.

READ MORE: Our full coverage of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

A man leans into the camera.
Lionel Richie of “The Greatest Night In Pop.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A woman holds her head and looks of camera.
Melissa Barrera of “Your Monster.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
A woman stands next to a man sitting with his arms folded.
Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun of “Love Me.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Two women posing for the camera.
Normani and Dominique Thorne of “Freaky Tales.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A man with glasses and a beanie looks into the camera.
Gavin Leatherwood of “It’s What’s Inside.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a denim jacket looks off camera.
Julia Fox of “Presence.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A man looks into the camera.
Justice Smith of “I Saw The TV Glow.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A person leans in to look into the camera.
Brigette Lundy-Paine of “I Saw The TV Glow.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
A person wearing a bomber jacket looks into the camera.
West Mulholland of “Presence.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A man stands behind a woman.
Julia Neimann and Yves Jambo of “Veni Vidi Vici.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A woman stands behind a man wearing a scarf.
Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane of “Between The Temples.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A woman holds her hand to her chest and smiles.
Joan Chen of “Didi.”
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

About this story

Photography: Mariah Tauger
Photo editor: Brandon Choe
Lighting assistant: Ethan Benavidez
Booking: Rachel Hulin
Director of photography: Kim Chapin
MoviesSundance Film Festival
Mariah Tauger

Mariah Tauger has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 2019. Prior to joining the team, she worked in the magazine, freelance and nonprofit world, specializing in lifestyle and features photography. For over a decade, she has covered everything from the Olympics to celebrity chefs and her work has been featured in almost every major American publication. She is currently working on a personal documentary project examining the meat industry. Originally from Colorado, Tauger is an avid environmentalist and outside of photography, her passion lies with animal rights and advocacy.

Brandon Choe

Brandon Choe is an entertainment and features photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he was the photo editor for Deadline Hollywood and a picture desk editor for Getty Images.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement