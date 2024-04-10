Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant are reuniting for fourth ‘Bridget Jones’ movie

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” stars Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant will star in the fourth chapter of the British comedy.

A new “Bridget Jones’s Diary” movie is officially a go, and original stars Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant will be along for the ride.

Universal Pictures and British film studio Working Title Films will team for the fourth installment of the beloved comedy series, based on author Helen Fielding’s books, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Two-time Oscar winner Zellweger will reprise the ever-clumsy title protagonist, and Grant will return to the series as Bridget’s former boss and lover, Daniel Cleaver.

With the fourth movie, the “Bridget Jones’s Diary” series will also welcome Chiwetel Ejiofor and “The White Lotus” actor Leo Woodall. Emma Thompson also returns to the comedy film series, nearly eight years since she appeared in the 2016 chapter, “Bridget Jones’s Baby.”

“To Leslie” director Michael Morris will reportedly direct, and Fielding will return to write the script.

”Bridget Jones’s Diary” leaped from page to screen in 2001. Zellweger starred as a hopelessly single woman in her 30s torn between Grant’s Daniel Cleaver and his ex-best friend Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), a human rights barrister.

The love triangle persists in 2004’s “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason,” which follows the ups and downs of Bridget’s new romance with Mark, which is further tested when Daniel reenters her life.

In the third and most recent film, Zellweger’s Bridget entertains a new romance with American Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey), and winds up in yet another love triangle — this time with Jack and Mark, the potential fathers of her baby. As devoted “Bridget Jones’s Diary” fans may remember, the end of the third film leaves room for another sequel, and the return of Grant’s Daniel, who presumably died in a plane crash.

The next film will be based on Fielding’s 2013 novel “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” and will premiere on Peacock on Valentine’s Day 2025.