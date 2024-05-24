Advertisement
Morgan Spurlock, filmmaker who documented dangers of McDonald’s-only diet, dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker who made a splash with the 2004 fast-food documentary “Super Size Me,” has died at 53.
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
Morgan Spurlock, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker who in “Super Size Me” documented the physical and psychological effects of eating only McDonald’s fast-food meals for a month, has died at 53.

He died from complications of cancer, according to a statement from his family.

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” Craig Spurlock, who worked with him on several projects, wrote in the statement issued Friday morning. “Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

Business

‘Super Size Me’ Filmmaker Offers Food for Thought

At an L.A. school, Morgan Spurlock talks of gaining 25 pounds in a month after eating solely at McDonald’s.

Dec. 1, 2004

Morgan Spurlock threw himself into his filmmaking process, consuming McDonald’s meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner for 30 days as he made the 2004 movie “Super Size Me,” during which time he gained 25 pounds and suffered other ill effects. He followed up with a sequel about chicken consumption in 2017.

Spurlock directed 23 films and produced almost 70.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 34 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

