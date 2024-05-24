Morgan Spurlock, filmmaker who documented dangers of McDonald’s-only diet, dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker who made a splash with the 2004 fast-food documentary “Super Size Me,” has died at 53.

He died from complications of cancer, according to a statement from his family.

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” Craig Spurlock, who worked with him on several projects, wrote in the statement issued Friday morning. “Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

Morgan Spurlock threw himself into his filmmaking process, consuming McDonald’s meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner for 30 days as he made the 2004 movie “Super Size Me,” during which time he gained 25 pounds and suffered other ill effects. He followed up with a sequel about chicken consumption in 2017.

Spurlock directed 23 films and produced almost 70.

