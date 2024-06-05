Advertisement
Movies

Martin Lawrence is ‘healthy as hell’: ‘Bad Boys’ star quells fans’ press tour concerns

Martin Lawrence wears wire-rimmed glasses and makes the peace sign with his hand
Martin Lawrence reassured fans about his health noting there’s “no need for people to be concerned.”
(Matias Delacroix / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Martin Lawrence declared “I’m fine,” reassuring fans as he clapped back at recent rumors about his health.

The 59-year-old comedian and “Bad Boys” star confirmed in a recent interview that he’s in good health after a video of him holding onto co-star Will Smith at the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premiere in Hollywood last week went viral. In the clip, Lawrence holds onto Smith’s left hand as he introduces the “Black Knight” star to off-screen fans.

“There is something going on with Martin,” reads text on the video.

Will Smith, left, and Martin Lawrence in the movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."

Movies

Review: In ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die,’ the action party rolls on, vigorously and untroubled

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for a fourth chapter of the Miami-set buddy-cop action franchise, which at this point may be too well-oiled a machine.

June 4, 2024

Before the L.A. event, fans also voiced concern on YouTube, where they commented on the “Bad Boys” duo’s “Extra” interview published two weeks ago. “I’m worried about our brother Martin,” one YouTube user wrote. Another YouTuber commented, “Martin is NOT ok. Get well Marty Mar.”

Advertisement

Lawrence dismissed those concerns Tuesday, telling Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden there’s “no need for people to be concerned.”

“I’m healthy as hell, stop the rumors,” he said.

For Hot 97, Martin and Smith reflected on their careers and the beginning of the “Bad Boys” franchise, which premieres its fourth film on Friday. In her review, film critic Katie Walsh wrote that the newest “installment favors the goofy.”

“It’s a thin tapestry of lore with some interesting creative embellishments, but without any real interest in character, it feels flimsy and disposable,” Walsh adds. “You could do worse, but you could certainly do better.”

Martin Lawrence, close-up, pointing at the camera with a watch on his wrist

Entertainment & Arts

‘Guess who’s back!’ Martin Lawrence announces his first comedy tour in eight years

Martin Lawrence announces his first stand-up comedy tour since 2016. It kicks off a month after his movie with Will Smith, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die,’ premieres.

May 8, 2024

This summer will be a busy one for Lawrence. In addition to “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the “Martin” star will embark on his first comedy tour in eight years. His Y’all Know What It Is! tour, announced in May, will kick off July 20 in Chandler, Ariz. He will take over Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 6.

Lawrence told Hot 97 that stand-up comedy has been his “saving grace” because it allows his fans to gain some “insight [into me] and how I view the world.”

Advertisement

“I’m so glad that I’m afforded the opportunity to always be able to go out at any time and perform stand-up in front of an audience,” he said. “They be there for me. My audience is a dedicated audience — I got like [Beyoncé’s] beehive.”

More to Read

MoviesTelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement