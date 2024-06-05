Martin Lawrence is ‘healthy as hell’: ‘Bad Boys’ star quells fans’ press tour concerns

Martin Lawrence reassured fans about his health noting there’s “no need for people to be concerned.”

The 59-year-old comedian and “Bad Boys” star confirmed in a recent interview that he’s in good health after a video of him holding onto co-star Will Smith at the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premiere in Hollywood last week went viral. In the clip, Lawrence holds onto Smith’s left hand as he introduces the “Black Knight” star to off-screen fans.

“There is something going on with Martin,” reads text on the video.

Before the L.A. event, fans also voiced concern on YouTube, where they commented on the “Bad Boys” duo’s “Extra” interview published two weeks ago. “I’m worried about our brother Martin,” one YouTube user wrote. Another YouTuber commented, “Martin is NOT ok. Get well Marty Mar.”

Lawrence dismissed those concerns Tuesday, telling Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden there’s “no need for people to be concerned.”

“I’m healthy as hell, stop the rumors,” he said.

For Hot 97, Martin and Smith reflected on their careers and the beginning of the “Bad Boys” franchise, which premieres its fourth film on Friday. In her review, film critic Katie Walsh wrote that the newest “installment favors the goofy.”

“It’s a thin tapestry of lore with some interesting creative embellishments, but without any real interest in character, it feels flimsy and disposable,” Walsh adds. “You could do worse, but you could certainly do better.”

This summer will be a busy one for Lawrence. In addition to “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the “Martin” star will embark on his first comedy tour in eight years. His Y’all Know What It Is! tour, announced in May, will kick off July 20 in Chandler, Ariz. He will take over Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 6.

Lawrence told Hot 97 that stand-up comedy has been his “saving grace” because it allows his fans to gain some “insight [into me] and how I view the world.”

“I’m so glad that I’m afforded the opportunity to always be able to go out at any time and perform stand-up in front of an audience,” he said. “They be there for me. My audience is a dedicated audience — I got like [Beyoncé’s] beehive.”