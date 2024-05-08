‘Guess who’s back!’ Martin Lawrence announces his first comedy tour in eight years

Martin Lawrence’s upcoming comedy tour kicks off in July, a month after his movie “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premieres.

Martin Lawrence is hitting the road this summer for his first headlining comedy tour since 2016, he announced Wednesday.

The Y’all Know What It Is! tour opens July 20 in Chandler, Ariz., and will travel to 36 arenas across the United States through April 2025. Joining Lawrence are special guests “hand-picked by the comedy maestro,” including Ms. Pat, Desi Banks and Benji Brown, who will support the former “Def Comedy Jam” host at his Dec. 6 show at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.

The tour will start on the heels of the June 7 release of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the highly anticipated fourth installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise, co-starring Will Smith. The trailer for the buddy-cop action comedy was released in March.

Advertisement

Lawrence’s new stand-up show will be a “fresh one-hour set where Martin brings the real talk and finds the funny in everything from family to culture as only he can,” according to a press release.

“Comedy gives me that instant gratification,” Lawrence said in the release. “Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it’s all about for me. But hey … y’all know what it is!”

The comic also shared a promotional video and tour schedule Wednesday in separate posts on Instagram.

Entertainment & Arts Our 25 must-see shows at Netflix Is a Joke From Ali Wong to Katt Williams and Puddles the Clown, here’s our list of the 25 shows we definitely plan to check out at the Netflix is a Joke festival in LA next month.

“Guess who’s back! Ya boy Marty Mar is hittin’ the stage again to headline my first comedy tour in 8 years,” he wrote in the video caption, which also included presale information. “I’ve missed y’all and can’t wait to bring the laughs straight to your city!”

“Let’s go Marty Mar!!.” Smith wrote in a comment on the post.

Tickets go on general sale at 10 a.m. local time May 17 and can be purchased on the tour website.