Tanya Trotter of War and Treaty says ‘Sister Act 3’ script is done, praises Whoopi Goldberg

The War and Treaty’s Tanya Trotter says progress is being made on “Sister Act 3.”

The long-awaited sequel “Sister Act 3” finally has a script, according to the War and Treaty singer Tanya Trotter.

Trotter told ET that there’s a finished screenplay for the movie, nearly 30 years after “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” was released. And though she couldn’t confirm whether she will have a role in the movie, Trotter mentioned she couldn’t say no to Whoopi Goldberg.

“Anything that Whoopi Goldberg is a part of — ‘cause she’s a legend, she’s an icon, she’s my mentor, hero — yes, I would say yes,” Trotter said of the “Sister Act” star.

Trotter and Goldberg reunited last week on “The View” with a large portion of the movie’s cast to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Sister Act 2.”

While dressed as Sister Mary Clarence, Goldberg, 68, directed a choir of grown-up “Sister Act 2” child stars in a rendition of “Oh Happy Day.” The group also performed “Joyful, Joyful” in which Trotter sang the lines of Lauryn Hill‘s Rita Watson. Hill was not at the reunion.

An emotional Goldberg cried after “Joyful, Joyful” and individually embraced some of the choir singers.

Trotter’s career got a boost after “Sister Act 2,” where she sang “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” alongside Hill. Trotter, formally Tanya Blount, released her debut album “Natural Thing” a year later.

Her next album wouldn’t come until 2016, when she and husband Michael Trotter released “Love Affair.” The couple then began working on music together under the name the War and Treaty, scoring two Grammy nominations in late 2023 with “Lover’s Game,” their third album and first major-label release.