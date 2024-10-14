Lupita Nyong’o, missing Chadwick Boseman, might shy away from ‘Black Panther’ — but not her grief

Lupita Nyong’o reveals she has not watched “Black Panther” since co-star Chadwick Boseman died of cancer four years ago.

For Lupita Nyong’o, coping with Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020 remains an ongoing process — one she isn’t scared to confront.

The Oscar winner shed tears about losing her “Black Panther” co-star during a Sunday Q&A at the BFI London Film Festival. The conversation, about Nyong’o’s career, featured clips from “The Wild Robot” star’s most memorable projects, including the 2018 Marvel blockbuster. “I have to admit, I haven’t seen the film since Chadwick died, so I’m having a moment,” Nyong’o told moderator Grace Barber-Plentie, according to video shared by People.

Nyong’o, after taking time to collect her thoughts, proceeded to explain her feelings. “Grief is just the love ... no place to put it,” she said, wiping away tears. Barber-Plentie suggested moving on to the next clip, but Nyong’o reassured the moderator she’d like to stay on the subject.

“I don’t run away from the tears or the grief, you know? You just live with it,” she continued, according to another video tweeted by the Hollywood Reporter. “The experience will never be separate from the love that was formed.”

Boseman died Aug. 28, 2020, after a battle with colon cancer that he kept private. He was 43. Nyong’o, whose Nakia was the love interest to Boseman’s T’Challa in “Black Panther,” remembered the “42” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star on the fourth anniversary of his death.

“Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love,” Nyong’o captioned her Instagram tribute, citing a quote with unknown origins. “Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever.”

Nyong’o reflected on her bond with Boseman at BFI days after she spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about a different type of heartbreak. She confirmed to the magazine in an interview published Wednesday that she is single, less than a year after sparking romance rumors with “Dawson’s Creek” alum Joshua Jackson. She said her pet cat, Yoyo, whom she adopted after overcoming her feline phobia for “A Quiet Place: Day One,” has helped her cope with the split — seemingly her second breakup within a year.

“If I’m ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it’ll be because of him,” she said of her fur baby.

“I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it. He has ensured that my heart remains open.”