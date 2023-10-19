Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela have split up; she says ‘deception’ was a factor

Lupita Nyong’o announced Thursday that she and Selema Masekela had split up.

Nyong’o opened up her emotional Instagram post by acknowledging that there were “much more important things going on in the world right now” and saying that her thoughts “ were with those who are deeply suffering.”

The “Black Panther” actor then said she needed to “publicly dissociate [herself] from someone [she] can no longer trust… I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Nyong’o initially felt as though she should “run into the shadows and hide” until she had full emotionally recovered from the situation, she said, but instead decided that it was necessary to “face our pain so we don’t spread it.”

“The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true…,” Nyong’o wrote. “I share this to keep it [100], and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. “

Advertisement

Nyong’o and TV host-reporter-producer Masekela first publicized their relationship in December, though it is unclear when they started dating.

The “Us” actor’s post was met with messages of support from several big Hollywood names.

“Trust God. He wants better for you. All lessons are blessings especially the painful ones,” actor and comedian Marlon Wayans wrote. “This too shall pass. Warmest of hugs. Be kind to you as you heal. I always say whenever i have a break up ‘lucky me, i get to love ME again. I missed you me.’ Go love on you woman.”

“When They See Us” director Ava DuVernay wrote, “We lift you up with love and sisterhood. Your miracles are all around you. Let us count them in confidence and in faith.”

“I love you Lupita. ... Whenever there is pain lean on your supportive friends,” Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter wrote. “It doesn’t erase it. But I’m am here to soothe your heart.”

“Pose” actor Dominique Jackson wrote, “I am sending you so much love and so much light and thank you for sharing. I know it is very difficult to have to live your life so publicly and have to share your pain with the world and explain it even when you should not have to but my love, thank you for giving us courage.”

She added, with a spray of heart emojis, “Thank you for giving us strength. Thank you for giving us hope. Thank you especially for being real! ... sending you healing, love and knowledge that everything is a lesson and a chance for growth.”