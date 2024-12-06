Amber Heard is ‘delighted’ to announce second pregnancy, still living in Spain

Amber Heard announced she is pregnant with her second child following the 2021 birth of her daughter, Oonagh Paige.

Amber Heard is expecting her second child.

The “Aquaman” actor’s pregnancy announcement comes two years after she settled her highly publicized defamation lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp, after which she moved to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige.

People first reported the news Thursday.

“It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage,” a spokesperson for Heard told the outlet. “Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

A representative for Heard did not reply immediately Friday to The Times’ request for additional comment.

Upon her daughter’s birth in 2021, the 38-year-old actor wrote on Instagram that four years prior, she had decided to have a child “on my own terms.”

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” Heard said, calling her now 3-year-old “the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Heard married Depp in 2015, filing for divorce from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” lead just over a year after their wedding. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

Since then, the former couple has undergone two trials — one in London and the other in Virginia — related to dueling claims of abuse during their relationship. After a Virginia jury ruled in favor of Depp in the summer of 2022, the pair settled in December, with Heard’s insurance company having to pay Depp $1 million, The Times previously reported.

During the trial, throughout which Heard was subject to badgering online , Heard expressed her desire to forgo the “torture” of the ongoing litigation.

“I want to move on with my life. I have a baby, I want to move on,” she said, hoping her ex-husband would do the same.

After the December 2022 settlement, Heard made good on that wish, relocating abroad to focus on motherhood.

“The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh,” a source close to Heard told People last year, adding that she now “has new energy and is focused on things that she loves.”

Since her international move, Heard has stayed mostly out of the public eye, save for promoting “Aquaman 2” on Instagram earlier this year.

Times staff writers Christie D’Zurilla and Nardine Saad, former staff writer Christi Carras and the Associated Press contributed to this report.