Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

‘Depp v. Heard’: New Netflix documentary examines the defamation case that captured the world

"Depp v. Heard" focuses on the infamous defamation trial.
(Netflix)
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
Share

The trailer just dropped for a new Netflix documentary that examines how a defamation trial became a global fixation.

“Depp v. Heard” is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case between “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife “The Rum Diary” star Amber Heard. The trial captured the public’s attention and became the world’s first trial by TikTok.

Showing the testimony side-by-side for the first time, the docuseries explores the global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in modern society.

US actress Amber Heard reacts next to her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft after the jury announced split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1, 2022. - A US jury on Wednesday found Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamed each other, but sided far more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star following an intense libel trial involving bitterly contested allegations of sexual violence and domestic abuse. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Entertainment & Arts

Johnny Depp wins $15 million in defamation case against Amber Heard

The dueling defamation cases between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to a somewhat mixed end: The jury found she defamed him, but also awarded her $2 million in her countersuit.

Advertisement

When the court hearings began in April 2022, TikTok became a hot spot for seemingly endless pro-Depp and anti-Heard memes and videos about the trial, which was broadcast on CourtTV and other outlets. Numerous videos featuring the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp surpassed 2 million likes each.

Some posts featured audio clips from the trial, including Heard’s comment about her dog stepping on a bee. Singer Doja Cat seemed to mock the line in a TikTok that has since been deleted. More than 450 TikTok videos seemingly mocked Heard with a remix of her statement.

TikTok videos also praised Depp attorney Camille Vasquez, with some showing people cheering for Vasquez in public and others posting flattering video edits of the attorney. In another post, a TikTok user flaunted her Vasquez-inspired tattoo.

The dueling defamation cases between Depp and Heard came to a somewhat mixed end in the summer of 2022: The jury found she defamed him but also awarded her $2 million in her countersuit.

Depp’s courtroom victory over Heard was viewed by legal experts not just through the twists and turns of the courtroom drama but also for the wider implications the jury’s verdict would ultimately have in the larger world.

This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on April 21, 2022, left, and actor Amber Heard testifying in the same courtroom on May 26, 2022. The judge in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial made a jury's award official Friday with a written order for Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation by describing herself as a domestic abuse victim in an op-ed piece she wrote. (AP Photo)

Entertainment & Arts

Amber Heard appeal alleges myriad errors led to Johnny Depp’s win in defamation trial

Amber Heard’s lengthy appeal of the defamation decision in favor of Johnny Depp was filed recently in Virginia. A panel of judges will weigh in next.

Several experts deemed the verdict a step back for the #MeToo movement. Some feared it could set back the cause of women who speak out about abuse by powerful men.

The Times’ Richard Winton and Alex Del Rosario contributed to this report.

Entertainment & Arts
Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, NBC, Vice, Los Angeles Magazine and the Southern California News Group. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter. In 2022, she won third place for best news feature with the L.A. Press Club. St. Martin has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of La Verne and a master’s in creative nonfiction from UC Riverside.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement