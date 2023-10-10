Carey Mulligan confirms she and Marcus Mumford secretly welcomed their third baby

Carey Mulligan confirmed that she and husband Marcus Mumford are now parents of three.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who stars in Netflix’s upcoming “Maestro,” revealed the baby news in her Vogue cover story, published Tuesday. Vogue contributor Maya Singer wrote that the actor joined her at a London coffee shop earlier this year cradling her newest child in her arms.

In January, news broke that Mulligan, 38, was expecting a third child with the Grammy-winning Mumford & Sons frontman, 36. The couple, who married in April 2012, also share an 8-year-old daughter Evelyn and a 6-year-old son Wilfred. Singer reported Tuesday that her interview with Mulligan occurred six weeks after the actor gave birth.

No additional details, including the baby’s name, were revealed.

Mulligan spoke to Vogue as her films “Maestro” and “Saltburn” near their release dates. In the former, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, Mulligan stars as composer Leonard Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre.

The actor, who keeps off social media, likened the differences of her low-profile private life and the glamour of Hollywood work to “Doctor Who” and its emblematic phone booth (known as the TARDIS).

“I don’t feel famous when I’m out in the country, most of my friends aren’t in the industry, I have this nice, very regular life,” she said. “And then every once in a while I step into a magic phone box, and — whoosh — I come out the other side in a designer gown and there are lights flashing everywhere.”

In her cover story, Mulligan says little about her “normal” family life and relationship with Mumford. She instead turns the focus on “Maestro,” which hits Netflix on Dec. 20.

“There are so many ways you can tell a story about Leonard Bernstein,” the “Great Gatsby” star said. “Like, there’s a version where Felicia has one or two scenes. What I love about this version is that it’s about what they created together. He really needed her. He didn’t do it all alone.”