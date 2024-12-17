‘Bluey’ is bound for the big screen: BBC Studios, Disney partner for 2027 movie

The popular animated children’s series “Bluey” is being made into a 2027 feature film.

Walt Disney Co. and BBC Studios are teaming up to bring kids — and their parents — an extremely “Bluey” movie.

The popular animated series created by Joe Brumm will get the movie treatment for the first film in the “Bluey” franchise, BBC Studios and Disney announced Tuesday. The “Bluey” movie is set for global theatrical release in 2027 and will subsequently stream on Disney+.

“Bluey” debuted on Australian television in 2018 and in the U.S. in September 2019. Its seven-minute episodes center on an anthropomorphic family of blue heeler dogs: Bluey, Bingo and their parents Chilli and Bandit. While “Bluey” began as an animated show for kids, it quickly became a global obsession.

In the years since its debut, the “Bluey” franchise has expanded to include toys and books, the stage show “Bluey’s Big Play,” an immersive experience at Westfield Century City and a moving, extended special episode titled “The Sign.” While the latter left some “Bluey” fans concerned for the series’ fate, producer Sam Moor confirmed in April that it wasn’t going anywhere.

“No, it’s not the end for ‘Bluey.’ I’m sure we have many more surprises in store for you,” she told the BBC. “We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next.”

Turns out a movie was in the cards all along.

Disney did not reveal the plot for the upcoming “Bluey” movie but said the project will “continue the adventures of Bluey” and her family. The cast will include series voice actors Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack and music by series composer Joff Bush.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Brumm said a feature film feels like a “natural extension” of the beloved series.

“I’ve always thought “Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie,” he said. “I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.”

The “Bluey” movie will be produced by “Happy Feet” producer Amber Naismith and co-directed by series director Richard Jeffery. Brumm will executive produce alongside Ludo Studio’s Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, and BBC Studio’s Justine Flynn. Disney’s David Greenbaum, president of Disney live action and 20th Century Studios, will also oversee the film.