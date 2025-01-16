Saif Ali Khan, Indian Bollywood star, stabbed by intruder at his home in Mumbai
MUMBAI — Indian Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in a scuffle with an intruder at his home early Thursday and underwent surgery at a hospital, media reports said.
The 54-year-old actor was taken to the hospital from his home in Mumbai, the country’s financial and entertainment capital, where he lives with his movie star wife, Kareena Kapoor, and two sons.
Two of the six wounds were deep, with one near his spine, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, citing a doctor at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.
Indian media quoted police as saying the intruder barged into the houseabout 2:30 a.m. and fled after stabbing Khan. A female employee at Khan’s home was also injured during the attack and was being treated, they said.
Police are investigating and have launched a search for the attacker.
Kapoor said in a statement that her family was fine and requested “the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations.”
Khan, who is also a movie producer, has been featured in about 70 films and television series. He is the son of former Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore.
He has won multiple awards for his roles in Hindi cinema, including seven Filmfare Awards. In 2010, he received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian award.
