Punjabi actor survives attack by man with a hatchet at Planet Fitness in Corona

Man with thick black beard, wearing black tank top smiling with hands to the side in a darkened room
Aman Dhaliwal in Los Angeles in March 2020.
(Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for the Artists Project)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal reportedly was wounded by a man wielding a hatchet outside a Planet Fitness gym in Corona earlier this week, according to reports.

The suspect approached the victim in the parking lot the gym shares with a shopping center on Grand Oaks and began to attack him with a hatchet and knife, Corona police said in a statement.

The pair ended up inside the Planet Fitness, where they continued to struggle, police said. Eventually, the victim and bystanders working out at the gym were able to tackle the attacker and disarm him, holding him down until police arrived.

Entertainment & Arts

Police identified the suspect as Ronald Chand, 30, of Santa Ana. After receiving treatment at a hospital, he was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim, identified by police only as a 41-year-old man from Riverside, suffered several stab wounds to his upper body. Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening and that he was released from the hospital. Police did not release a motive in the assault.

Although police did not share the victim’s name, multiple reports have named the Riverside resident as Dhaliwal, a model-turned-actor.

Entertainment & Arts

Since the attack, messages have been posted from Dhaliwal’s Facebook account, including a post on Thursday, saying, “I am not able to speak much due to doctors advice so excuse me for not attending calls but I’ll reply back as soon I feel better … spread love not hate.”

Video from the attack circulating on social media and obtained by ABC7 Los Angeles appears to show the pair latching on to each other inside the Planet Fitness as the suspect holds a knife to Dhaliwal, whose face and body is covered in blood.

The suspect, wearing a blue hoodie with the hood up, is yelling at gym goers, to “Please, respect us” before asking for water, and then yelling, “You are taking advantage of me.” Once the suspect drops his hood to reveal his face, Dhaliwal twists his body and tackles the suspect as gymgoers scream.

Dhaliwal has appeared in more than a dozen Punjabi, Hindi and Telugu films and television shows throughout his acting career, which began in 2003, according to IMDb.

Awards

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

