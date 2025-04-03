Advertisement
While Val Kilmer’s family asks to mourn privately, Tom Cruise makes his grief public

Dressed in military flight gear, Val Kilmer, left, confronts Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie "Top Gun"
Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise, seen in the 1986 movie “Top Gun,” were friendly outside of work. Cruise asked for a moment of silence for his late colleague on Thursday.
(Paramount Pictures)
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 

Val Kilmer’s family and friends are looking back at the actor with love and pride after his death.

From Tom Cruise at CinemaCon to Kilmer’s son and daughter, Jack and Mercedes, the sentiment was the same.

McKoy, Kirk   SAN DIEGO, CA., JULY 22, 2011, Val Kilmer addressed the crowd and talked about the movie "Twixt" Saturday July 23, 2011, at Comic Con in San Diego. Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times

“We are so proud of him and honored to see his legacy celebrated,” the family said Thursday in a statement obtained by People.

They asked to be allowed to grieve privately.

But Cruise put his grief out there and invited others to join him Thursday during an appearance at CinemaCon, the conference of movie theater owners held annually in Las Vegas.

Before getting exhibitors excited about Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” coming out next month in the United States, the movie star talked about Kilmer, his “dear friend” and occasional co-star.

The heroes return: Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick."

“I can’t tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joined ‘Top Gun’ and came back later for ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’” Cruise said, per Variety. “I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us.”

He asked those present to think about good times with Kilmer during a moment of silence.

Kilmer was 65 when he died Tuesday after what his daughter Mercedes told the New York Times was a bout of pneumonia. He had previously battled throat cancer, which took away most of his voice.

The star of “The Doors” told The Times via email in 2022 that he and Cruise were in touch and exchanged Christmas presents every year.

Val Kilmer in 2013

“Tom and I get along really well. We giggled like little kids in school between takes. I consider him a real friend. We shared intimate stories and challenges about our different lifestyles!!” he wrote.

Regarding working together on “Top Gun: Maverick,” Kilmer said, “We talked quite a bit about what was best for the story and I think they got it right at the end.”

The movie’s director seemed to agree.

“You’ve got two masters at the top of their game playing the most iconic characters of their careers. I think there is a lot of Maverick in Tom, and Iceman in Val, so what you are seeing onscreen is an authentic friendship that has lasted over 36 years,” Joseph Kosinski told The Times.

A scene from "Top Gun" in which Iceman (Val Kilmer, left) confronts Maverick (Tom Cruise).

“After one of the takes (we only did a few), I noticed that both Tom and Val had tears in their eyes. It felt like a genuine moment between two old friends.”

Kilmer seemed genuinely blown away by reaction to the movie and to his brief role in it.

“I can’t believe how kind the whole world has been. I get hundreds of fan letters every week. It’s very humbling,” he said, adding that he was “so great” and “feeling stronger every day.” He dreamed about playing Frankenstein, with Werner Herzog directing, he said.

In the end, “Top Gun: Maverick” was Kilmer’s final film.

Former staff writer Michael Ordoña contributed to this post.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 34 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

