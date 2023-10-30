Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars react to his ‘unfathomable’ death in shared statement

“Friends” star Matthew Perry, fourth from right, died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

The central cast of “Friends” is mourning one of its own as stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer broke their silence on co-star Matthew Perry’s death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said in a shared statement to The Times on Monday. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The statement continued: “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

From 1994 to 2004, Perry and his five co-stars shared the screen and entertained thousands of live-audience members in the hit NBC sitcom “Friends.” As the wisecracking Chandler Bing, Perry brought his signature sarcasm to a playful group that quickly became one of TV’s most iconic ensemble casts.

The actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home Saturday. Authorities discovered Perry unresponsive in a hot tub. Officials did not reveal a cause of death, but said “foul play is not suspected.” His cause of death was deferred, pending further investigation.

The “Friends” actors are the latest to honor Perry after his death. Over the weekend stars Selma Blair, Paget Brewster, Morgan Fairchild and Mira Sorvino also remembered the “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” author.