The best movies, TV shows and books for summer 2025

Abstract illustration with brush strokes and images from "Adults," "M3GAN" and author Michelle Huneven.
(Photo illustration by Stephanie Jones / Los Angeles Times; images by Universal and Disney)

Visit the M3GAN doll-making workshop. Join our chat with Benicio del Toro about Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme.’ Preview the return of dinosaurs, Dexter and Lena Dunham to TV. It’s our annual guide to the hot season ahead. Dive in!

Valencia, CA - April 26: Adrien Morot displays M3GAN dolls and their animatronic skeletons at his makeup shop on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in Valencia, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Meet the proud parents of ‘M3GAN,’ Adrien Morot and Kathy Tse, who welcome us to their design shop

Ahead of ‘M3GAN 2.0,’ we visit the doll’s design shop. Designers Adrien Morot and Kathy Tse on animatronics, AI and a house style that’s won over Hollywood.

Beverly Hills, CA. May 3, 2025 - Benicio del Toro, who stars in the new Wes Anderson movie "The Phoenician Scheme" in Beverly Hills, CA on Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Marcus Ubungen/For The Times)

A ‘Scheme’ hatched just for Benicio del Toro: ‘It’s a hell of a gift’

Wes Anderson wrote ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ with the actor in mind. In advance of its Cannes debut, we caught up with Del Toro on the biggest role of his career.

Paint-stroke collage with stills of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Lilo, Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Denzel Washington.
Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele in dating profile boxes on an abstract backdrop.

Meet the 20-something ‘Adults’ who are still trying to figure it out

Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold’s new FX comedy series is not “Sex and the City” — it is simply about five 20-somethings trying their hardest to just exist. Meet the cast here.

Los Angeles, CA. May 1, 2025 - Jason Keller, the creator of Apple TV+'s "Stick," in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Matt Seidel/For The Times)
Collage with paint strokes and TV stills of Jenna Ortega, Dominique Thorne, Paul Reubens, Michael C. Hall, and Jason Momoa.

15 TV shows we’re looking forward to watching this summer

There’s a lot of great television coming this summer, including the return of favorites like ‘The Bear’ and ‘Wednesday,’ and new series like ‘Ironheart,’ ‘Too Much’ and ‘Alien: Earth.’

LOS ANGELES, CA, APRIL 24, 2025: Novelist Michelle Huneven is photographed at her temporary home near Elysian Park in Los Angeles after losing her home in Altadena in the Eaton fire, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Huneven has changed the dedication of her book, "Bug Hollow," to the people of Altadena. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Michelle Huneven’s homes burned down in the Eaton fire. Her new novel, coincidentally, celebrates Altadena

Michelle Huneven, who was born and raised in Altadena and recently lost her homes there, finds herself circling back to the same familiar patch of land in her fiction. The middle-class Altadena family at the heart of her new novel, ‘Bug Hollow,’ is also confronted with crises at every turn.

Authors Catherine Lacey, R.F. Kuang, Ruben Reyes Jr. and Nicholas Boggs

30 must-read books for summer

Nothing says ‘summer’s here!’ than reading near a body of water. Here are 30 new books you need to read this season.

