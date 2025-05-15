The best movies, TV shows and books for summer 2025

Visit the M3GAN doll-making workshop. Join our chat with Benicio del Toro about Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme.’ Preview the return of dinosaurs, Dexter and Lena Dunham to TV. It’s our annual guide to the hot season ahead. Dive in!
Meet the proud parents of ‘M3GAN,’ Adrien Morot and Kathy Tse, who welcome us to their design shop
Ahead of ‘M3GAN 2.0,’ we visit the doll’s design shop. Designers Adrien Morot and Kathy Tse on animatronics, AI and a house style that’s won over Hollywood.
Wes Anderson wrote ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ with the actor in mind. In advance of its Cannes debut, we caught up with Del Toro on the biggest role of his career.
Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold’s new FX comedy series is not “Sex and the City” — it is simply about five 20-somethings trying their hardest to just exist. Meet the cast here.
There’s a lot of great television coming this summer, including the return of favorites like ‘The Bear’ and ‘Wednesday,’ and new series like ‘Ironheart,’ ‘Too Much’ and ‘Alien: Earth.’
Michelle Huneven’s homes burned down in the Eaton fire. Her new novel, coincidentally, celebrates Altadena
Michelle Huneven, who was born and raised in Altadena and recently lost her homes there, finds herself circling back to the same familiar patch of land in her fiction. The middle-class Altadena family at the heart of her new novel, ‘Bug Hollow,’ is also confronted with crises at every turn.
Nothing says ‘summer’s here!’ than reading near a body of water. Here are 30 new books you need to read this season.
