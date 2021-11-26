‘Feeling euphoric’: Fans rejoice ahead of BTS concerts in Los Angeles

After nearly two years spent in quarantine, lockdowns and restrictions, being able to attend a live event by the biggest music act in the world is something I didn’t think would be possible for a very long time. What excites me most is not only finally being able to see my favorite artists with new music and a new stage, but to reunite with friends as well. Many friends that I have made through BTS live in different parts of the country and are coming solely for this show. Gathering with friends I have not seen in a long time is something I miss very much. Now that we have the opportunity again to create new memories to sing, dance, laugh and cry because we love BTS so much is something that I cannot wait to experience again.



BTS has always been a huge part of my youth and young adulthood. Although they sing a language I cannot fully comprehend, it truly transcends when you translate the lyrics and connect them to your own life. Their music has helped prove to me that I am not alone when I am valid and I am worth something. Another factor that has helped prove that is the ARMY. They truly are a fandom like no other. We take pride in embodying all the qualities that BTS exemplify as artists and as people. ARMY has brought me many friends and precious memories with BTS that I will never forget as I continue to be their fan from then, now and forever.

