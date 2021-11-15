Army: Tell us about what BTS’ Los Angeles concerts mean to you

Two years since its last performances in front of a live crowd, global powerhouse K-pop group BTS is making a big return, here in Los Angeles.

BTS will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2 in a sort of mini-residency titled Permission to Dance on Stage — LA, an extension of their livestream concert of the same name, which premiered Oct. 24. BTS returns to the live stage for the first time since its 2019 tour, which included two sold-out shows at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The concerts are set to bring tens of thousands of fans to the City of Angels later this month, creating a space for BTS’ powerful fandom, known as Army, to reunite with the group and each other in person, since the COVID-19 pandemic forced BTS to cancel its world tour in 2020.

