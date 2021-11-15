Advertisement
Music

Army: Tell us about what BTS’ Los Angeles concerts mean to you

Seven men in dark suits posing against a yellow background
K-pop sensation BTS.
(Associated Press)
By Amy WongAudience Engagement Editor 
Two years since its last performances in front of a live crowd, global powerhouse K-pop group BTS is making a big return, here in Los Angeles.

BTS will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2 in a sort of mini-residency titled Permission to Dance on Stage — LA, an extension of their livestream concert of the same name, which premiered Oct. 24. BTS returns to the live stage for the first time since its 2019 tour, which included two sold-out shows at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

FILE - Members of BTS perform at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. The South Korean boy band BTS HAS won a leading four awards including best song for “Dynamite” and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 while Lady Gaga took home the best artist prize.(Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

Music

Review: On pandemic album ‘Be,’ BTS longs for better times, then dances through the tears

On their fifth studio album, K-pop superstars BTS hit a note that’s hard to capture today: hopefulness.

The concerts are set to bring tens of thousands of fans to the City of Angels later this month, creating a space for BTS’ powerful fandom, known as Army, to reunite with the group and each other in person, since the COVID-19 pandemic forced BTS to cancel its world tour in 2020.

So Army, how are you feeling? Are you going to one of BTS’ concerts at SoFi Stadium? What do these shows mean to you? Tell us below and we may print your answer in a story.

Music
Amy Wong

Amy Wong is an audience engagement editor for arts and entertainment. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, she worked in features at the Seattle Times after graduating from the University of Washington. Wong is a South Bay native, having grown up in the beach cities.

