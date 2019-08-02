Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Music

Out of jail, ASAP Rocky thanks fans — and the Swedish court that freed him

ASAP Rocky
ASAP Rocky in Paris for Fashion Week in February.
(Victor Boyko / Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Aug. 2, 2019
1:29 PM
Shortly after a Swedish court on Friday released ASAP Rocky and two colleagues from jail pending a verdict in their assault case, the rapper posted a note on Instagram thanking fans and friends for their support — and also gave a nod to the court for letting him go free.

“I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you,” wrote the performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. “This has been a very difficult and humbling experience.”

He added, “I want to thank the court for allowing me Bladi and Thoto to return to our family and friends.”

Within 15 minutes, the post had more than a half-million likes. Rocky, 30, hadn’t put anything up on social media since July 2, the day before he went to jail. Because Sweden has no bail system and the rapper was likely considered a flight risk, he stayed in custody up to and through his trial.

President Trump, who at the urging of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had reached out (unsuccessfully) to the prime minister of Sweden to try to get ASAP Rocky freed, also chimed in on Twitter.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!,” Trump said, bringing on the puns (and groans).

The Swedish court expects judges in the case — which has garnered a lot of high-profile interest — to come back with a verdict on Aug. 14.

Rocky had been in custody stemming from a Stockholm street fight he was involved in at the end of June.

MusicWorld & Nation
Christie D’Zurilla
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment and celebrity news. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor and has more than 25 years of journalism experience in Southern California. As befits her beat, she has a high tolerance for inappropriate behavior.
