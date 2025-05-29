Rapper NBA YoungBoy, pardoned by Trump, looks ahead to ‘future I’ve worked hard for’

Rapper NBA YoungBoy tells fans on social media “this moment means a lot” as he says he was pardoned by President Trump.

NBA YoungBoy, the Louisiana-born rapper who has faced a flurry of legal woes in recent years, said on Wednesday he can soon put all of that behind him.

The musician — born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden and also professionally known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again — expressed relief and optimism for a new chapter as President Trump issued out a series of pardons for the 25-year-old rapper, a former New York congressman and and several others. In an Instagram story, Gaulden credited the president with “granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, a father, and as an artist.”

“This moment means a lot,” said the “Make No Sense” artist. “It opens the door to a future I’ve worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this.”

Trump pardoned Gaulden less than six months after he was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for gun-related charges in December 2024. At the time he acknowledged possessing despite being a convicted felon.

A month before his sentence, the rap star pleaded guilty to his involvement in a years-long prescription drug fraud scheme in Utah. He pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct and pleaded no contest to remaining charges. He did not receive a prison sentence for that case, but was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine. Gaulden’s legal woes also include being indicted by a federal grand jury in 2021 for possessing an unregistered firearm and “possession of firearms by a convicted felon” in connection to a 2020 case.

Joining Gaulden on the roster of Trump’s latest pardonees are former Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover and “Chrisley Knows Best” reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. Trump also pardoned New York labor union leader James Callahan, former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland, former congressman Michael Grimm and Army Lt. Mark Bradshaw.

The Grammy-nominated “Need It” rapper also thanked Trump’s pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson. She was convicted in 1996 for her role in a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation and Trump commuted her life sentence in 2018. Gaulden credited Johnson with “fighting for second chances for so many people” and thanked his attorney Brittany K. Barnett and supporters.

Gaulden embarks on his live tour in September, including two shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sept. 9 and 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.