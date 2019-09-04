Best concerts in L.A. this week: Melvins, Heart, Karen O and more

Summer may be over, but live music is still going strong in L.A. this week, with a slate of heavy hitters bringing classics and new material in tow.

Melvins with Redd Kross

Proto-grunge pioneers Melvins are back, bringing the sludgy sound that informed a generation to the intimate confines of the Troubadour. They’ll be joined by Hawthorne’s own punk greats Redd Kross for a double bill that promises to flaut nostalgia for raw rock goodness. Tickets are sold out, but you can still find some through secondary retailers starting at $56. The Troubador, 9081 N. Santa Monica Blvd., 7 p.m. Thursday.

Lost 80s Live

Get your New Wave fix and then some with a stacked bill of ’80s pop greats at the Greek Theater. A Flock of Seagulls, Missing Persons, the Tubes, Wang Chung and Bow Wow Wow are just some of the acts leading a night of dayglo hits. Tickets start at $39.50. The Greek Theater, 2700 N. Vermont Ave., 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Karen O and Danger Mouse

Following the release of their acclaimed collaboration “Lux Prima” this spring, Karen O and Danger Mouse will bring their creative gauntlet to the Theater at Ace Hotel for a pair of knockout shows. The project features the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ frontwoman’s signature vocals alongside the production stylings of Grammy winner Danger Mouse. Fans can also look forward to a visual nod to the project’s immersive companion installation “An Encounter with Lux Prima,” which enjoyed a sold-out run at L.A.’s Marciano Art Foundation in April. Tickets start at $39.50. The Theater at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sunn O)))

Twenty years into their career as drone music innovators, Seattle’s Sunn O))) duo returns with two new albums of material. Expect to hear cuts from this year’s Steve Albini-recorded “Life Metal,” alongside glimpses into their forthcoming “Pyroclasts,” an extended four-track work due out Oct. 25. Papa M and Big Brave will open. Tickets cost $25. The Mayan, 1038 S. Hill St., 7 p.m. Sunday.

Heart with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Elle King

Ann and Nancy Wilson need little introduction for this evening of femme-powered rock classics at the Hollywood Bowl. Following the release of a live album in January, the Heart sisters are back on the road for the first time in three years with the “Love Alive” tour, where concertgoers can look forward to a blend of hits including “Barracuda” and “Rockin’ Heaven Down” alongside takes on originals by the likes of Marvin Gaye, Pink Floyd and Simon and Garfunkel. Get there early to see none other than Joan Jett and the Blackhearts heat things up under the stars. Tickets start at $29. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., 7 p.m. Monday.