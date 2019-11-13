Best concerts in L.A. this week: Sleater-Kinney, Bad Bunny and Madonna

The week ahead in L.A. concerts is all about musical forces to be reckoned with, from rock and pop heavyweights to rising firebrands to pop culture extravaganzas.

Nov. 14

Sleater-Kinney

Twenty-five years after Olympia, Wash., punks Sleater-Kinney snarled onto the scene, the pioneering group recently released its ninth album, “The Center Won’t Hold,” a St. Vincent-produced rock heavyweight loaded with sludgy riffs and political diatribes. Though longtime drummer Janet Weiss departed the group shortly after its release, the duo of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker show no signs of slowing with new drummer Angie Boylan.

The Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd. Tickets start at $41.

Nov. 15-16

Adult Swim fest

The network’s ode to fan culture descends upon Banc of California Stadium this weekend with two days of music, comedy, interactive games and more celebrating Adult Swim’s delightfully strange brand of pop culture. The fest’s musical lineup features left-of-the-dial hip-hop and electronic acts, including Dethklok, Vince Staples, 2 Chainz, Jamie xx and Ladies of LCD Soundsystem. Eric Andre leads the comedy bill, alongside events for Adult Swim staples like “Robot Chicken” and “Rick and Morty.”

Banc of California Stadium, 3939 S. Figueroa. Single-day tickets start at $49; weekend passes start at $95.

Nov. 13-14, 16-17, 19-21 and 23-25

Madonna

Madonna brings her latest “Madame X” persona to a theater stage with an 11-show run at the 1,850-seat Wiltern, marking her first smaller-scaled residency since 1985’s “The Virgin” tour. Beyond the much-discussed ’round-midnight starting time and cellphone prohibition, we’ll likely see Madge bring back the holograms she debuted during her Billboard Music Awards performance earlier this year.

The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets start at $148.

Nov. 17

Bad Bunny

Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny has been an inescapable pop force since breaking out in 2016. Earlier this year, he threw down a gauntlet to the new urbano scene with “X 100pre,” an album loaded with formidable collaborations (Drake, Diplo). Following much-hyped performances at Coachella and Staples Center, Bad Bunny makes one more stop in L.A. this year with a headlining gig at the Forum.

The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd. Tickets start at $67.

Nov. 18-20

Black Midi

This West London quartet is arguably the most-talked-about band to come out of the U.K. this year, thanks to its Mercury Prize-nominated debut, “Schlagenheim.” Drawing on post-punk, noise and experimental rock, the group simmers its influences down into a raw, aggressive sound all its own.

Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Drive. Tickets cost $18.50.