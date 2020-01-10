Dave Grohl pays tribute to Rush’s Neil Peart: ‘We all learned from him’

Dave Grohl, the former Nirvana drummer and current Foo Fighters leader, paid tribute to Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, who died on Jan. 7 from brain cancer at age 67. Peart’s death was announced today.

In a statement, Grohl wrote: “Today the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll. An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.

“I still vividly remember my first listen of ‘2112' when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. His power, precision, and composition was incomparable. He was called ‘The Professor’ for a reason: we all learned from him.

“Thank you, Neil for making our lives a better place with your music. You will be forever remembered and sorely missed by all of us. And my heartfelt condolences to the Rush family.

“God bless Neil Peart.”

Grohl and Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins inducted Rush into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Watch Grohl’s induction speech and the Foo Fighters’ tribute performance below: