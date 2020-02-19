Best concerts in L.A. this week: Moses Sumney, Yola, Destroyer

If you’re in need of some inspiration, the week ahead beckons you off the beaten musical path with a slate of musician’s-musician gigs showcasing the rare and rising.

Feb. 20

Joep Beving

Dutch pianist and composer Joep Beving is a one-man force of the streaming world, going from uploading self-produced recordings in his kitchen to clocking over 140 million streams of his debut album “Solipsism.” This week, he brings his self-described “accessible music for complex emotions” to the intimate confines of the Lodge Room, where he’ll showcase cuts from last year’s excellent “Henosis” alongside selections from his previous three albums.

Lodge Room Highland Park, 105 N. Ave. 56. Tickets cost $35.

Feb. 22

Metronomy

Electronic indie-pop outfit Metronomy has been getting crowds moving for more than 20 years thanks to sharp melodies and clever arrangements. Last year, the Joseph Mount-founded group released its acclaimed sixth album, “Metronomy Forever,” but it’s on the live stage where the band really shines.

Advertisement

Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd. Tickets cost $40.

Feb. 22 and 25

Yola

Roots-rock powerhouse Yola returns to L.A. for a victory lap following four Grammy nominations and critical acclaim surrounding last year’s Dan Auerbach-produced debut “Walk Through Fire.” Her room-commanding vocals and guitar chops were enough to persuade Vince Gill as well as Johnny Cash bassist Dave Roe to collaborate on the record, but don’t take their word for it — catch this special small room show at the Troubadour, and you’re sure to depart a believer.

Troubadour, 9081 Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets are sold out but can be found on the secondary market.

Feb. 23

Destroyer

The prolific Dan Bejar is back, releasing his 12th studio album as Destroyer a few weeks ago. On “Have We Met,” Bejar returns to the stream-of-consciousness songwriting and lush synth layering of 2011’s “Kaputt,” this time breaking from his band-focused recording process in favor of a laptop-assembled approach.

Advertisement

The Regent Theatre, 448 S. Main St. Tickets are sold out but can be found on the secondary market.

Feb. 23

Lonnie Liston Smith

Jazz, funk and soul icon Lonnie Liston Smith has been forging new sonic territories since his early days collaborating with Pharoah Sanders and Miles Davis. This weekend he brings his talents to the Lodge Room stage as part of Jazz Is Dead’s Black History Month series. Dubbed “Cosmic Funk-Expansions,” the double set will see the legend joined by greats Cut Chemist and the Katalyst for an evening sure to live up to its name.

Lodge Room Highland Park, 105 N. Avenue 56. Tickets cost $30.

Feb. 25

Moses Sumney

L.A.’s Moses Sumney has taken the music world by storm in recent years, collaborating with the likes of Beck and James Blake and landing song placements on “Orange Is the New Black” and “Insecure.” But he’s just getting started — in conjunction with his forthcoming double album, “græ,” the vocalist-guitarist is hosting a free monthlong residency and installation that seeks to examine “the spectrum of greyness in regard to color, displacement, interstitial space and marginal identity.” Don’t miss this chance to see Sumney return to his roots at the Bootleg, where he got his start as a performer six years ago.

Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd. Tickets are free; RSVP at bootlegtheater.org.