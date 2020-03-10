Watch Katy Perry reveal her pregnancy to her dying grandmother

Just days before Katy Perry‘s grandmother died, the pop star made sure to share the news of her growing family.

Perry posted a series of heartwarming Instagram photos and videos Monday featuring her beloved grandma, Ann Pearl Hudson, who died Sunday at age 99. But perhaps the most precious was a black-and-white video of the “Roar” singer at Hudson’s hospital bedside, announcing that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are having a baby.

“I just wanted to tell you, I know you’re not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you,” Perry tells her grandmother. “You remember me, Katy? I’m going to tell you that I’m going to have a baby. I’m pregnant, Grandma! Katy is finally pregnant, she’s the last one, but I have a baby inside me and I wanted to tell that to you.”

Perry shared some moving words about her late grandmother in a long post, writing: “I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so.”

She later wrote that “a lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did.”

Bloom, the baby daddy and Perry’s husband-to-be, also honored her grandmother in a comment referring to something Hudson said in another video: “Walk the white chalk line — or else.”

“Ann has A LOT to answer for!! And thankfully it’s all as beautiful as her soul which will be back in the blink of a eye, and all will be OK. I can Walk a chalk line — in American English — Informal, to behave with strict propriety or obedience — for grandma any day,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end.

Perry revealed her pregnancy last week with the release of her “Never Worn White” video.