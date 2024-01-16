Advertisement
New mom Halle Bailey is a ‘Little Mermaid’ in watery glimpse at private pregnancy

Halle Bailey and DDG, both in black formalwear, pose with arms around each other's waists for photographers
Halle Bailey and rapper DDG announced the birth of their son, Halo, earlier this month.
(Scott Garfitt / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Halle Bailey finally offered her fans an inside look at her private pregnancy, weeks after welcoming her first child, Halo, with rapper DDG.

The 23-year-old singer-actor channeled her films “The Color Purple” (quite literally) and “The Little Mermaid” in a short clip of her maternity photo shoot shared Monday to her Instagram account. The moody clip, Bailey’s first post since announcing baby Halo’s arrival, shows the singer wearing two baby-bump-bearing outfits as she swims and poses underwater.

“🧜🏽‍♀️missing my belly already 💜but i obviously had to do underwater pics 😉,” Bailey captioned her video.

Halle Bailey in a black outfit and boots posing for a selfie with a man with braids in sunglasses and a brown jacket

Music

Halle Bailey welcomes first baby with rapper DDG after two years of dating and drama

Halle Bailey is a mother! The ‘Little Mermaid’ star announced that she and boyfriend DDG welcomed their first child months after fueling pregnancy rumors.

Jan. 7, 2024

Monday’s post was the first time Bailey publicly shared photos of her baby bump — and the comments were divided. Stars including Cynthia Erivo, Gabrielle Union and expectant mother Kali Uchis were among the people cheering on Bailey for sharing pieces of her pregnancy. Supportive fans also expressed their excitement for new music.

“Yessss !!!!!!!,” Uchis wrote.

“Beautiful xx,” Erivo commented.

Other Instagram users, however, weren’t as moved. A handful of followers criticized Bailey for staying quiet about her pregnancy, despite months of rumors.

“Lmao don’t share it now,” commented one follower.

Halle Bailey arrives at the world premiere of "The Little Mermaid" on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Entertainment & Arts

Halle Bailey describes her relationship with DDG: ‘This is my first deep, deep, real love’

Halle Bailey opens up about her relationship with rapper DDG, saying in a recent interview that he is her ‘first, deep, deep, real love.’

Sept. 5, 2023

“What’s the point of sharing it now? Like I don’t get it,” said another Instagram user.

“Girl we do not care anymore,” said a third follower.

Bailey and DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) sparked pregnancy rumors in September 2023. After months of posting seemingly baby-bumpless photos and videos in the fall, Bailey announced on Jan. 6 that she and DDG welcomed their baby boy — confirming what fans already knew.

“the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨,”Bailey captioned her Instagram announcement. “The world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

Before the arrival of their son, “Famous” rapper DDG, 26, was also on the defense about the rumors. Less than a week before Bailey broke the baby news, DDG told fans on Snapchat that he and his girlfriend were not expecting a child.

Halle Bailey for Summer Preview 2023

Movies

‘The Little Mermaid’ left Halle Bailey ‘tired’ and ‘isolated.’ And she thanked God for it

Bailey opens up about facing racist trolls, protective fans, grueling stunts and more to take on the role a million little girls dreamed of.

May 12, 2023

“I don’t know why people is so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on. Mind your business,” he said, Us reported. “Go outside. Touch some grass. Go do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. It’s weird. I genuinely don’t be understanding.”

Days after, he told his fans otherwise, releasing a YouTube vlog titled: “I’m A Dad Now...”

In the 14-minute video, DDG reflected on entering fatherhood, bragged about his newborn son’s looks, acknowledged that he trolled his fans and addressed months of speculation.

“A lot of y’all should quit your jobs and start looking into detective work,” he said, “‘cause y’all [would] do pretty good at it.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

