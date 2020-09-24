There may not be concerts, but music still gets loud this fall

What was the last concert you saw? When was the last time you were one of the 12 people in a club, watching a thrilling new band that felt like a secret, or joined a chorus of thousands of new best friends for a festival singalong? When was the last time you felt that rapture? And when will it be OK to feel it again?

The answer, of course, is that no one really knows. But if there’s any silver lining to the shutdown of live music, it’s that artists, stuck at home like the rest of us, are recording and releasing music at a remarkably prolific clip. Fueled by quarantine-induced restlessness, by the protests roiling our country, by technologies that provide opportunity for lightning-strike fame or just by the need to make a buck, stars from YG to Bruce Springsteen to Blackpink to Ty Dolla Sign to the Deftones have mastered masked music-making and made exciting new albums. And the very ways that music finds you, and you find it, have been transformed under COVID by the rise of two platforms in particular: TikTok and Bandcamp.

So while this fall may not bring starlit shows at the Hollywood Bowl or stanky rap moshpits in stadium parking lots, it does offer enough great new music to fill your playlists through the end of this miserable year and beyond.