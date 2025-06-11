Sabrina Carpenter gets cheeky as she announces new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sabrina Carpenter sure has been a “Busy Woman.” Just a year after releasing “Short n’ Sweet,” the “Espresso” singer has another album on the way.

Carpenter took to Instagram Wednesday morning to announce “Man’s Best Friend,” due Aug. 29, along with its sultry (and divisive) cover art featuring the singer on all fours in front of a man pulling her hair. She also posted a close-up image of a dog whose collar is emblazoned with the album title, highlighting the cheeky play on words.

Carpenter gave fans a taste of the new project last week with “Manchild,” a twangy synth-pop track that sees the singer questioning, “Why so sexy if so dumb? / And how survive the Earth so long?” Written with Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff shortly after finishing “Short n’ Sweet,” the single has been compared to her songs “15 Minutes” and “Busy Woman,” released earlier this year.

Advertisement

“It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer,” Carpenter said of “Manchild” on Instagram. “Hence why i wanted to give it to you now- so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!”

“Manchild” is accompanied by a playful music video that shows the singer hitchhiking with various incompetent men and bathing with pigs in her bra and underwear. Fans have also been quick to point out that the dog in the video may be the same as the one in the album announcement.

While not much else is known about the album, Carpenter sifted through ABBA, Donna Summer and Dolly Parton records during an Instagram Live Wednesday morning, hinting at her possible influences, according to Variety. The singer notably covered the Weather Girls’ ‘80s hit “It’s Raining Men” during her headlining set at Primavera Sound Barcelona last weekend, where she also performed “Manchild” live for the first time.

Advertisement

This fall, Carpenter is set to return to North America for another leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour, finishing with six nights at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 16, 17, 19, 20, 22 and 23. Perhaps fans can expect some new additions to the setlist.