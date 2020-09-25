Vin Diesel is the unexpected pop singer 2020 didn’t know it needed

In what can only be interpreted as another sign of the apocalypse, this inexplicable year has somehow made action star Vin Diesel a singer. Yes, really.

“I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — and as you know, that’s not possible — I’ve had another creative outlet. Another way to show you, or share with you, my heart,” the croaky-voiced “Fast & Furious” star said in a video appearance on Thursday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

That’s where he shared a sneak peek of his debut single, “Feel Like I Do,” before releasing the electronic dance track on Spotify and streaming platforms Friday. The clubby love song is a collaboration with Norwegian music producer Kygo and was released on the EDM star’s label, Palm Tree Records.

The “Bloodshot” and “Avengers” voice actor said Kygo, whose genre is referred to as “tropical house,” was the first to believe in him. Kygo’s hits include Selena Gomez’s “It Ain’t Me,” OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” and a cover of Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff”

The brawny actor hasn’t been coy about pursuing a musical career, however. He’s actually a low-key karaoke star. Diesel also turned heads when he broke out into a performance of “See You Again” at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

“For so long, I have been promising to release music ... encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone,” he wrote on Instagram this week. “Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud.”

The verdict? You’ll probably hate yourself for genuinely enjoying the song. And the good people of Twitter agree.

Nobody



Not a single sentient being



2020: Here's a single by Vin Diesel and you're gonna like it pic.twitter.com/gCzOoLuc4Y — Devante Lawrence (@Devante_Lawrenc) September 25, 2020

Not enough of you are talking about the Vin Diesel pop song — eric, at home (@MrEAnders) September 25, 2020

The best thing I can say about the Vin Diesel song is that it's better than anything by Ezra Miller, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jeremy Renner. — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) September 25, 2020

I can't believe Vin Diesel finna be a main pop girl.... https://t.co/sQ0RM9vMs3 — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) September 24, 2020

"Vin Diesel just put out a single" is a sentence that could only come from the year 2020 pic.twitter.com/eK1BYQlLUB — Benjamin Æ Filby (@baefilby) September 25, 2020

The virtual Kelly Clarkson Show audience members awkwardly dancing to Vin Diesel's new song is the funniest thing I've seen in weeks. pic.twitter.com/eI0BEuNSPN — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) September 25, 2020

listening to vin diesel's first single pic.twitter.com/g9gyDDMUl1 — Interview With The Wampire™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 25, 2020