‘BTS Week’ on ‘Tonight Show’ kicks off with performances of ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Idol’

The K-pop sensation turned international superstar group BTS made it to Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” — restaking their claim as American “Idols.”

BTS performed “Idol,” from their 2018 album “Love Yourself: Answer,” on Monday night to kick off “BTS Week” on “The Tonight Show” — in front of the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, no less.

The seven-member boy band prefaced “Idol” (a rare treat for fans) with “Dynamite,” their first all-English song, which smashed YouTube records and nabbed 101.1 million views in 24 hours.

The “Dynamite” performance also featured appearances by Questlove and Black Thought (members of the show’s house band, The Roots) beatboxing and Fallon himself lip-synching with gusto.

The color-blocked music video introduced each BTS member — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — to the audience by name. (Though the move was arguably not needed; the group is big enough these days in fan appreciation to be compared to the Beatles.)

Monday night’s performances marked only the beginning of the talk show’s “BTS Week.” Still to come: More performances, virtual interviews and BTS’ signature choreography, all leading up to the release of the new “BE” album on Nov. 20.

In related BTS news (a standalone industry at this point), all of the band members recently became multimillionaires. Their producer, Bang Si-Hyuk, became a billionaire.

The group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment, also run by Si-Hyuk, became South Korea’s biggest stock market listing since 2017 on Monday. The company is now valued at $4.1 billion, with shares issued at $115 each.

The Big Hit Entertainment shares that Si-Hyuk gave the seven band members back in August now clock in at a whopping $7.9 million each.

“You can call me idol,” BTS crooned on Monday night. “I don’t care, I’m proud of it.”