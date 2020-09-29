Dance to Jennifer Lopez and Maluma for a good cause with the #PaTiChallenge

The queen of dance and the queen of TikTok have joined forces for a good cause.

Music icon Jennifer Lopez has enlisted social media sensation Charli D’Amelio to help kick-start a viral dance challenge inspired by “Pa Ti,” one half of a two-song collaboration from J. Lo and Maluma that dropped last week.

“I’m going to show you our moves together, and you show me your moves and you can find it on Instagram Reels if you want to join,” Lopez said of the fundraising stunt on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America.”

D’Amelio, who quickly rose to fame thanks to her popular TikTok dance tutorials, got the trend started over the weekend with a routine mirroring Lopez’s choreography in the “Pa Ti” music video. As of Tuesday, posts using the #PaTiChallenge hashtag have racked up more than 1.3 billion views on TikTok — and several more on Instagram.

“Thank u so much @jlo for such an amazing opportunity!!!” the 16-year-old influencer wrote on Instagram. “I look up to u so much and im so excited to share this with everyone!”

Even Lopez’s twins, 12-year-old Max and Emme, have gotten in on the fun, filming their own rendition from home with their mother — who admitted that persuading her family to participate in the challenge was a challenge in and of itself.

“I think everybody in the world loves to dance,” she told “GMA.” “Do [the kids] want to be dancers like me? No, I don’t think so. I think they’re more on the singer side, but they really — to get them to do the little ‘Pa Ti’ challenge with us was not the easiest thing in the world, but once they did it, they had fun.”

As part of the campaign, yogurt company Yoplait has agreed to donate $1 to Feeding America for every #PaTiChallenge and #YoplaitimeDonation hashtag shared by Oct. 30 on the TikTok-adjacent Instagram Reels, up to $300,000. J. Lo and Maluma released the pair of tracks, “Pa Ti” and “Lonely,” on Sept. 24 as an early introduction to their forthcoming romantic comedy, “Marry Me,” set to arrive Feb. 14.

“We came up with these two songs that we literally fell in love with, and we were like, we should put these out before the film and play our characters Kat and Bastian and introduce everybody to these two amazing characters from the movie,” Lopez said. “Maluma is amazing. ... I love working with him, and we had so much fun doing the video and working together and doing the movie.”

Lopez also appeared on “GMA” to promote Emme’s new children’s book, “Lord Help Me,” which was inspired by her daughter’s love of sloths and prayer. The proud mom couldn’t help but gush about Emme’s work, which hit shelves Tuesday.

Check out more takes on the #PaTiChallenge below.