Coachella and Stagecoach festivals backpedal and change COVID-19 guidelines for entry

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has reversed its requirement for attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of its events next spring.

Festival organizer Goldenvoice announced the decision Tuesday, which now gives attendees the option to present a negative COVID-19 test as a substitute for being vaxxed prior to entry, rather than only proof of vaccination. The decision also applies to country fest Stagecoach, Goldenvoice’s other marquee event that takes place in late April and early May.

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella that allows for negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination,” according to a statement on Coachella’s website.

The desert festival’s health and safety policy is “regularly updated in consideration for our fans, artists and event workers based on our ever-developing circumstances,” organizers added. While plans and mandates may continue to change, organizers will update the rules on their website with developments and more details closer to the festival.

In August, Coachella promoter AEG, which runs the festivals and L.A. clubs such as the Roxy and El Rey, announced a mandatory vaccination policy for staff and fans at future shows. Tuesday’s announcement came just days after that policy kicked in on Oct. 1.

Coachella takes place at the Empire Polo Club over two weekends, and next year’s edition is set for April 15-17 and April 22-24 after being twice delayed by the pandemic. The full lineup of 2022 performers has not yet been announced.

Stagecoach is set for April 29-May 1 and boasts Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs as headliners.