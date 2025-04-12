Advertisement
Photos: Scenes from the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Music fans get sprayed with a water canon outdoors.
Music fans get sprayed with a water canon at Do Lab on the first day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. SchabenStaff Photographer 
Lady GaGa performs at the Coachella Main stage.
Two people with big hand fans pass a mister to keep cool.
Two people pass a mister to keep cool.
Benson Boone leaps over Queen guitarist Brian May
Benson Boone and Queen guitarist Brian May on the Coachella Stage.

Music fans get sprayed with a water canon at Do Lab.

Meg Hope twirls daughter Calliope Hope-Williams, 9 months of New Zealand.

Chuchi Janes stands in front of the art installation Take Fly.

Music fans get sprayed with a water canon.

Aquite performs at Do Lab on the first day of the Coachella.

GloRilla performs at Sahara stage.

Indio, CA. April 11, 2025 - GloRilla performs at Sahara stage at the 2025 Coachella in Indio, CA on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Two people in fairy outfits with Peter S enjoying frozen ice near giant structures shaped like flowers.
Cherilyn and Adele, 6, in fairy outfits with Peter S enjoying frozen ice.
Gustavo Luna of Manteca dressed in black leather, jumping off a flower installation.
Yeat performs at the Sahara stage in green light.
Yeat performs at the Sahara stage.
Music fans watch Mustard perform while bathed in green light.
Music fans watch Mustard perform.
Mustard performs at Sahara stage while flanked by speakers.
Mustard performs at the Sahara stage.
Music fans at the Sahara tent under lights at night as GloRilla performs at the Sahara stage.
Music fans at the Sahara tent as GloRilla performs at the Sahara stage.
Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Go's holds one of her arms up.
Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Go’s.
Jane Wiedlin, left, and Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go's.
Indio, CA. April 11, 2025 - Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go's at the 2025 Coachella in Indio, CA on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Jane Wiedlin, left, and Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go’s.

Music fans enjoying Benson Boone perform.
People attending Coachella walk through a multilevel structure with red, purple, and blue walls at night.
People attending Coachella.
A camper and canopies are reflected in the lake as they head back to their campground.
Campers are silhouetted as they arrive on the first night of Coachella.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

