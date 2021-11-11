Watch Rosalía tempt, then stab the Weeknd in new ‘La Fama’

Grammy-winning Spanish singer Rosalía is joined by Canadian R&B star the Weeknd in their new song, “La Fama” — “The Fame” — a cautionary tale told in the style of Dominican bachata. It is the lead single from Rosalía’s highly anticipated third album, “Motomami,” due for release in 2022.

In the glitzy new video by Director X, Rosalía stars as Fame herself, a fickle mistress whose sparkling garb distracts from her dark intimations on the emotional costs of fame and fortune. As she sings before an audience inside an old-fashioned dinner club, she coyly approaches the Weeknd — who sings entirely in Spanish — and commits a bloody act of deception.

The legendary Mexican American actor Danny Trejo plays master of ceremonies, promptly warning the club goers: “Be careful what you wish for!”

Rosalía performing at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

“I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition,” wrote Rosalía in a statement. “Taking as a reference the lyrics of Ruben Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame.”

Rosalía became inspired by the sounds of the Dominican Republic while visiting earlier this summer. In September she wrote and recorded “Linda,” a one-off dembow-flamenco single, with the island’s most controversial rapper, Tokischa.

The Weeknd and Rosalía previously collaborated on a bilingual remix to his 2020 “After Hours” hit, “Blinding Lights.” He has been nominated for a Latin Grammy this year, alongside Colombian singer Maluma, for their 2020 remix of “Hawái.”