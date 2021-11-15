Advertisement
Music

Blake Lively directs Taylor Swift, Miles Teller in ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ video

By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Blake Lively, actor and close friend of Taylor Swift, has made her directorial debut with the music video for Swift and Chris Stapleton’s “I Bet You Think About Me.”

The visual accompaniment, released Monday morning, stars real-life spouses Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller as a bride and groom at a lavish wedding upon which Swift wreaks havoc. The surprise video dropped a day after the Grammy winner teased her collaboration with Lively, who also shared a brief clip from the project Sunday.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” Swift tweeted over the weekend. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

In the music video, a lady in red (Swift) appears to crash the extravagant nuptials of a former flame from a wealthy family who has since moved on from their relationship — or has he? While Teller’s character strives to enjoy the ceremony, he can’t help but become distracted as the singer schemes with the child guests, delivers a crowd-pleasing speech and ruins his wedding cake.

“You grew up in a silver-spoon, gated community / Glamorous, shiny, bright Beverly Hills / I was raised on a farm, no it wasn’t a mansion / Just livin’ room dancin’ and kitchen table bills,” Swift sings on the track.

“But you know what they say / You can’t help who you fall for / And you and I fell like an early spring snow / But reality crept in, you said we’re too different / You laughed at my dreams, rolled your eyes at my jokes.”

“I Bet You Think About Me” is one of several songs on Swift’s brand-new re-imagining of “Red” that previously ended up on the cutting-room floor when her fourth studio album debuted in 2012. It’s also one of a handful of high-profile collabs on the record, which features Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol.

“Whiplash” actor Teller is the latest Hollywood star to appear in a visual accompaniment for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Last week, Swift released a short film set to the 10-minute tune of “All Too Well,” starring “Stranger Things” actor Sadie Sink and “Teen Wolf” alum Dylan O’Brien. (Swift performed the extended new version of “All Too Well” on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.)

“But now that we’re done and it’s over / I bet you couldn’t believe,” Swift sings in the “I Bet You Think About Me” video before devouring a sizable chunk of a massive, red-velvet wedding cake.

“When you realized I’m harder to forget than I was to leave / And I bet you think about me.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

