Blake Lively jumped a rope at Kensington Palace to fix an exhibit displaying her Met Gala dress, because ‘Virgo season’ is upon us

Blake Lively jumped a rope at Kensington Palace to adjust a gown on display there — a gown she happened to wear to the 2022 Met Gala.

Blake Lively is an actor, director, mom and apparently a perfectionist disguised as a “clown.”

The “Gossip Girl” alum on Tuesday shared an Instagram story revealing that she jumped a velvet rope at Kensington Palace to zhuzh the on-display gown she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

“When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” Lively captioned the clip. “Happy almost Virgo season folx.”

Blake Lively wore a show-stopping gown at the 2022 Met Gala. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

The video shows the 2022 event’s co-chair adjusting the skirt of the two-tone Atelier Versace gown. The voluminous dress, in two tones of new and aged copper, was a show-stopper that Lively unfurled to ascend the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic stairs at the high-fashion affair.

“So that you see what the transformation was,” Lively said in the clip as she makes her way around the mannequin displaying the garment. She also flips out an interior portion of the dress’ train and tries to secure it to the mannequin’s hand.

The gown was inspired by New York City landmarks, including the architecture of the Empire State Building and the changing hues of the Statue of Liberty, and was one of many adhering to the year’s “gilded glamour” dress code to support the museum’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition.

Alas, Lively’s A-plus execution of the reveal that year was partially eclipsed by the shock surrounding Kim Kardashian’s decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s original nude dress to the event. Lively’s crafty gown is now getting a second life at the “Crown to Couture” exhibit in London, where 200 other pieces are also on display. (Among them, the golden gown Beyoncé wore during her 2017 Grammys performance and the chandelier-inspired Moschino outfit that Katy Perry wore to the 2019 Met Gala.)

The “Cafe Society” and “A Simple Favor” star also posted another story showing that she was joined in London by jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg, who designed Lively’s tiara and earrings for the gala.

“With my sisters,” she wrote. “This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace. I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it [memorialized] like this… just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”