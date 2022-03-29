Extending his farewell tour, Elton John gives L.A. fans extra night at Dodger Stadium

After a long, long time, Elton John will be returning to Dodger Stadium for yet another show in November to finish off the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.

On Tuesday, the “Rocket Man” singer shared the latest dates for his final tour, while adding an extra night to his previously announced run of shows at Dodger Stadium — Nov. 19-20 — in Los Angeles. John will now perform at the storied venue on Nov. 17 as well.

“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” John said in a video posted to social media. “This year, we’ll see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had.”

John’s career will be coming full circle with the three final Dodger Stadium shows. He last performed there in October 1975, selling out back-to-back concerts that became some of his most iconic performances. At the time, John was only the second musical act to perform at Dodger Stadium, nine years after the Beatles sold out the venue in 1966.

“Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together that has been nothing short of incredible, and I look forward to seeing you very soon, one last time, on my ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour,” John, 75, said.

While he didn’t make the announcement in his sequined Dodger uniform, fans on social media were excited to see John’s newest additions to his tour.

“Gulp... for some reason I had tears fill my eye sockets reading all the destinations you listed,” tweeted one fan. “I am not going to say farewell SEJ!”

Another user wrote, “A third show at Dodger Stadium best part of half a century after Elton’s debut is quite remarkable.”

John’s announcement comes after raising a record-breaking $8.6 million on Sunday at the 30th Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party to put an end to the AIDS epidemic.

Tickets for John’s Nov. 17 show at Dodger Stadium go on sale April 6, with various presales starting this week.