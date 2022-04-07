Advertisement
Share
Music

Nicki Minaj is the Adele impersonator you didn’t know you needed on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

A man put his arm around a woman who makes a kissing face.
James Corden and rapper Nicki Minaj unite for a “Carpool Karaoke” on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
(Terence Patrick / CBS)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Nicki Minaj can do Adele just as well as Adele can do Nicki Minaj.

The “Super Bass” rapper delivered a spot-on impression of the British balladeer Wednesday as she marked the return of James Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” on “The Late Late Show” after a two-year break.

At the top of the segment, Minaj randomly slipped into a cockney accent, prompting a befuddled Corden, who is British, to tell her that she sounded like the Tottenham-bred “Easy on Me” singer.

He then asked Minaj to do her best Adele impression and she obliged, facial tics and all.

“I go viral for basically anything, do you know what I mean? I sit down at the basketball game, right? I don’t look at the camera. I do one of these numbers [batting eyelashes],” Minaj quipped, referring to the singer’s meme-able reluctance to react to cameras at the NBA All-Star game in February. “People pay for these sort of viral moments, you know what I mean?!”

Advertisement

The rapper also approved of Adele’s delivery of Minaj’s verse in Kanye West’s 2010 hit “Monster,” which Adele performed when she appeared on “Carpool Karaoke” back in 2016.

Entertainment & Arts

Adele raps Nicki Minaj verses in carpool karaoke, dubs Taylor Swift’s squad ‘Amazonian’

Adele, the latest celebrity enlisted by “Late Late Show” host James Corden for carpool karaoke, completely dominated the segment with her own music and that of a few others.

“I just loved it. I mean, she made me so, so happy. She embodied Nicki Minaj,” the rapper said. Minaj also praised Adele on social media at the time, complimenting her delivery and “attitude & fingers to match.”

Thanks to the magic of television — and to really drive home the similarities — “Late Late Show” producers spliced together Minaj and Adele’s “Carpool” performances.

James Corden has been hosting "The Late Late Show" remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Television

No more ‘stupid pet tricks’: How coronavirus changed James Corden’s late-night style

‘Late Late Show’ host James Corden talks Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman and how his own hosting style has evolved amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

“She just naturally has that thing,” Minaj told Corden, resuming her faux accent. “But it’s different, you know. She’s singing these sad songs, so you don’t expect if from her. “

She and Corden then launched into a rendition of Adele’s Grammy-winning hit “Someone Like You.” Alas, it did not quite embody Adele.

MusicTelevision
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement